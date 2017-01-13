Home
Hometown favorite Manuwa set to face Anderson in London

January 19, 2017
Tickets on general sale Friday, January 27
London, UK- UFC® have added four more explosive bouts to the card set for The O2 in London on Saturday, March 18. Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® LONDON will go on general sale on Friday, January 27 and are expected to sell out quickly.

Following a shock knockout at UFC® 204: BISPING vs. HENDERSON 2 against favourite Ovince Saint Preux, which also earned him a performance of the night bonus, No.5 ranked light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa (16-2; fighitng out of London, England) takes on No. 9 ranked Corey Anderson (10-2; fighting out of Robbinsville, NJ, USA). Manuwa will have the hometown edge against Anderson but both will be looking for a dominate performance to move them up the rankings.

Ireland’s Joe Duffy (15-2; fighting out Donegal, Ireland) will face Sweden’s Reza Madadi (14-4; fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden) in a lightweight match up. With 13 of his 15 professional bouts not getting out of the first round, Duffy will be looking for that quick finish once again.

Lina Lansberg (6-1; fighting out of Malmo, Sweden) made her UFC debut last year against one of the toughest women in combat sports, Cris Cyborg. Lansberg will return to the Octagon against Veronica Macedo (5-1-1; fighting out of Poznan, Poland) who also made her Octagon debut last year.

Finally, No.13 ranked Polish Daniel Omielanczuk (19-6-1, 1NC; fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) will take on No.14 ranked Timothy Johnson (10-3; fighting out of Fargo, North Dakota, USA) in a heavyweight battle.  A victory for either man will surely propel them into the top ten of the division and announce to the world their title intentions.   

With ten athletes from the UK and Ireland currently set to make their walk to the Octagon in London’s iconic O2 arena, these top athlets are showcasing the expidential growth of MMA across the UK and Ireland. Each athlete will be hoping to have support of a homecrowd behind them and emerge victorious.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® LONDON will go on general sale on Friday, January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster. Tickets will be priced at £40, £60, £80, £105, £135 and £200.

Fight Club members will get the opportunity to purchase their tickets early on Wednesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. and UFC newsletter subscribers on Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 a.m.

In order to avoid disapppointment, fans are encouraged to register interest for the event visit ufc.com/London.

For further information and to sign up for the UFC newsletter, visit UFC.com or follow @UFCEurope on Twitter.
All bouts live and subject to change.

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews a jam-packed slate of events approaching at the end of the month, specifically Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4.
Jan 19, 2017
Tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 go on-sale Friday, Jan. 20. But with a special code delivered by the UFC Minute, you can get access one day earlier!
Jan 18, 2017
Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 17, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
Jan 16, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016