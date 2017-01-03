Holm trying to be first woman to win gold in two divisions
By Ryan Gerbosi, Newsday.com
Holly Holm just needed a fight to get back on her feet, but a chance to become the first female two-weight UFC champion was a pleasant surprise.
Since upsetting Ronda Rousey last year, Holm is on a two-fight losing streak that cost her the bantamweight belt and top contender status in the division.
Despite her struggles, Holm will face Germaine de Randamie (6-3, 3-1 UFC) for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight belt at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 at Barclays Center.
“This is the fight they called with, and I took it,” Holm said. “There’s really no other fancy way to look at it. It’s simple as that.”
