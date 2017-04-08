Holm says she's looking to make statement in Singapore

Holm was on her way to a clear points win when she was submitted in the final round by Tate in March 2016. A step on the gas might have allowed her to get the nod against Shevchenko four months later. And in February, many believed she did enough to defeat de Randamie and win the UFC women’s featherweight crown. But in a game of inches, it was not to be.“I know my last three fights were not losses out of being dominated, and that’s what helps me keep positive at this point,” Holm said. “I felt like I did enough in my last fight, but obviously I know that there are things I could have done more and better. The Shevchenko fight, it was a good fight and close fight, and with Miesha I was winning until I got caught. It would bother me more if I had just been dominated by three different people in three fights. But I do know that I’m competitive with the top fighters, and I do believe I can beat these girls, I really do. I have that confidence in myself – not in any cocky way, just that I really do believe that I have the ability to do it.”She does. Her resume proves it, and it also shows that when she was at her lowest professionally, she roared back with a defining performance. That was back in 2011, when the Albuquerque native was knocked out by Anne Sophie Mathis at a time when she was boxing’s pound-for-pound queen. The naysayers flew out of the woodwork after the bout, but Holm closed ranks, chased an immediate rematch, and avenged that loss to Mathis six months later.