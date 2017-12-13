Holm prepares for each fight as if it's her last

More than two years after dethroning the undefeated crossover superstar in Melbourne, Australia, Holm can’t prepare to step into the cage without working her way through myriad questions about her most high profile performance, especially now that she’s on the brink of sharing the Octagon with another dominant force.It could certainly grow tiresome, but like everything, Holm is able to keep it all in perspective.“It’s definitely talked about a lot,” said Holm, “but I have to take it for what it is. The reason people talk about it is because Ronda was so dominant and I was the one to take her down, so I understand why people still talk about it.“I have to keep reminding myself that the reason why it’s still being talked about is because it was something that shocked the world, it was something that everybody still remembers and that’s why they’re talking about it.“I guess I can’t really be mad that they’re talking about it because that’s what I wanted to do,” she added with a laugh. “It was a memorable fight and I kind of wanted to make that big of an impression.”She hopes to do the same on Saturday night in Las Vegas when she shares the cage with Cyborg, the reigning,defending, undisputed women’s featherweight champion who enters the fight on a 12-year, 19-bout unbeaten streak.While most have asked what it would be like to topple another iconic competitor and what that would mean for her legacy as she prepares for her UFC 219 showdown with Cyborg, Holm has been more focused on pulling from the wealth of experience she has preparing for major bouts, both in boxing and mixed martial arts, as the fight draws closer.That very much includes her experiences in the lead-up to the last time she made history in the Octagon.“Each experience in life helps you to be prepared for the next, so absolutely having a big fight like that and going in as the underdog taking on this undefeated fighter is a big moment and I definitely feel like it helps prepare for that,” said Holm of her championship experience, in particular her bout with Rousey.“The mental aspect of the game is the biggest part, the hardest part and you can really let your nerves get the better of you, so I think having that experience helps to just let the nerves be there – because they’re going to be there – but embrace them and let it be for something good; turn it into positive energy.”Just as Holm has needed to find a way to put the constant questions about her fight with Rousey into perspective, she has done the same in regards to this highly anticipated matchup with Cyborg that is finally coming to a head.In some ways, she’s eager to put it behind her and move on to the next challenge, but not to the point that she loses sight of the formidable task at hand.“I always look forward to being able to kind of just mentally let go and not be thinking about that deadline for sure,” said Holm, “but I don’t get so excited for it that I lose where I’m at today and that I still have this work ahead of me, because if the fight was over and it was a loss, I’m going to wish that I could do it all over again.”Just like the training session that triggered her emotions, Holm is very much focused on the moment at hand, taking it all in and making sure she makes the most of it.And if she does, expect to see more tears.