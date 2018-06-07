Home
Holm can relate to the expectations surrounding UFC newcomer Anderson

By Gavin Porter June 07, 2018
UFC.com
Holly Holm knows all about dealing with the pressure and expectations that come with making your UFC debut. She would go on to win her first three UFC showdowns, including an epic second-round knockout of the seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey.

The former bantamweight champion feels those same expectations remain on her today, as she has continued to improve her craft. Holm’s opponent at UFC 225 in Chicago is Megan Anderson, who is making her UFC debut after an impressive run in Invicta FC. The two fighters will meet in the first non-title featherweight fight in UFC history.

At Ultimate Media Day Holm told reporters that when she made her first appearance in the Octagon it was her self-belief that allowed her to jump-start her UFC career.

“I just felt like I was going to do my thing and fight the best I can because that’s all I can do rather than really wear myself out with a lot of over stressing about [expectations],” Holm said. “I came in and believed in myself to do it.”

And while Holm relates to the hype and expectations surrounding Anderson, she hopes the parallels between the two ends once the Octagon door closes Saturday.

“I know she’s trying to come in and make a name for herself and make big waves. So I just want to be ready to shut that down.”

Watch Holm and Anderson battle it out from live on Pay Per View this Saturday at 10PM/7PM ETPT.

Saturday, June 9
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Chicago, IL
Rashad Evans and Anthony Smith are set for a light heavyweight battle headlining the UFC FIGHT PASS prelims live during UFC 225 on Saturday.
Jun 7, 2018
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 4 features RDA, Megan Anderson, Robert Whittaker, CM Punk, Holly Holm and more.
Jun 7, 2018
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker talks about his upcoming rematch with "tough and dangerous" Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9, 2018.
Jun 7, 2018
Check out the stars of UFC 225 as they come face to face following media day in Chicago. UFC 225 airs Saturday June 9, 2018. Visit www.ufc.tv/events to order.
Jun 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018