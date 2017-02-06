Home
Holly Holm hates losing, talks about it on Live with Kelly

UFC Staff Report February 08, 2017
Ahead of her bid for a second UFC world championship, Holly Holm took time during fight week to visit the set of Live with Kelly to talk about her big fight at UFC 208.

Holm takes on Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women’s featherweight title in the main event Saturday night on Pay Per View at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Although she wants the thrill of victory, Holm said she hates to lose more than she loves to win.

“(Losing) sticks with you longer then the victory feels,” Holm said. “You win and you think that’s awesome and what’s next. I hate it and that’s the only time I use the word hate. I hate to lose.”

Holm became the women’s bantamweight champion after her historic knockout win against Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November 2015. Holm can become just the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in multiple weight classes if she beats de Randamie.

During Holm’s visit to Live with Kelly she also trained Mark Consuelos and showed him a few moves to impress people at his gym.

 

