Holly Holm - 'Every Fight Has It's Own Journey and it Feels Good to Have a Victory'

Colby Covington talks backstage after becoming the interim welterweight champion at UFC 225 and set up a likely meeting with champion Tyron Woodley.
Jun 9, 2018
We catch up with Holly Holm backstage following her main card victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225.
Jun 9, 2018
Hear from interim welterweight champ Colby Covington from the Octagon following his victory over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in Chicago.
Jun 9, 2018
Hear from Tai Tuivasa from the Octagon as he speaks to Joe Rogan following his victory over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 in Chicago.
Jun 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments