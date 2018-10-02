Holloway vs Ortega to headline in Toronto

It will be a championship doubleheader in Toronto on December 8, as UFC President Dana White announced that Max Holloway will defend his featherweight world title against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena.



This five-round battle, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, joins the previously announced clash for the vacant UFC women's flyweight title between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko.



In the headliner, undisputed featherweight champion Holloway will attempt to follow up a pair of victories over Brazilian superstar Jose Aldo with another signature win as he defends his title against unbeaten phenom Ortega. Ortega earned his shot at the crown with finishes of Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson, and now he's got his sights set on Holloway as the two finally meet after their original bout in July was postponed.



Also announced for UFC 231 is a light heavyweight matchup between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos and a middleweight showdown between Eryk Anders and Elias Theodorou.