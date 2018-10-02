Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Holloway vs Ortega to headline in Toronto

By Thomas Gerbasi October 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
It will be a championship doubleheader in Toronto on December 8, as UFC President Dana White announced that Max Holloway will defend his featherweight world title against Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231 at Scotiabank Arena.

This five-round battle, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, joins the previously announced clash for the vacant UFC women's flyweight title between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko.

In the headliner, undisputed featherweight champion Holloway will attempt to follow up a pair of victories over Brazilian superstar Jose Aldo with another signature win as he defends his title against unbeaten phenom Ortega. Ortega earned his shot at the crown with finishes of Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson, and now he's got his sights set on Holloway as the two finally meet after their original bout in July was postponed.

Also announced for UFC 231 is a light heavyweight matchup between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos and a middleweight showdown between Eryk Anders and Elias Theodorou.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, October 6
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Learn more about top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and what motivates him ahead of his UFC 229 matchup with Alexander Volkov on October 6.
Learn more about top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and what motivates him ahead of his UFC 229 matchup with Alexander Volkov on October 6.
Oct 1, 2018
On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
On Episode 1 of UFC 229 Embedded, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finishes his camp, former champions Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis prepare in their hometowns and two-division champ Conor McGregor gathers his team for a late-night session.
Oct 1, 2018
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor's most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon. McGregor faces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov live on Pay-Per-View on October 6.
Sep 30, 2018
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the main event of the historic lightweight championship meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 October 6 in Las Vegas, NV.
UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden preview the main event of the historic lightweight championship meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229 October 6 in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 28, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018