Holloway vs Nurmagomedov new UFC 223 main event

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will attempt to make history in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on April 7, as he has stepped in to replace the injured Tony Ferguson and face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 223.
With a victory, Hawaii's Holloway will become the youngest fighter to hold two UFC titles, only the second to hold two belts simultaneously and just the fifth to achieve the feat.
Fresh from a pair of stoppage wins over Brazilian superstar Jose Aldo that established Holloway as the best featherweight in the sport, "Blessed" is now chasing bigger game in the 155-pound division, where the 25-0 Nurmagomedov - who is coming off back to back wins over Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza - is eagerly waiting for him and his own shot at championship gold.
