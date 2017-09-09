Holloway vs. Edgar to Headline Detroit Event

A former UFC lightweight champion, New Jersey's Edgar will attempt to become just the fourth fighter to win UFC titles in two weight classes when he squares off with the surging Holloway, who has won 11 straight on his way to the top of the weight class.
Included in the 25-year-old Holloway's run of excellence are wins over Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson, but it was his third-round finish of Aldo in June that put him alone atop the 145-pound weight class.
Aiming to take "Blessed" out of that top spot is the 35-year-old Edgar, owner of the 155-pound crown from 2010-2012, and a featherweight standout since 2013 who has won seven of nine bouts in his new division, beating the likes of BJ Penn, Swanson, Stephens, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Yair Rodriguez.
