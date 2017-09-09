Home
Holloway vs. Edgar to Headline Detroit Event

By Thomas Gerbasi October 03, 2017
Fresh from a finish of Brazilian icon Jose Aldo that earned him the undisputed UFC featherweight championship, Hawaii's Max Holloway will risk that title against one of the sport's most respected veterans in Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 218 on Dec. 2 in Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

A former UFC lightweight champion, New Jersey's Edgar will attempt to become just the fourth fighter to win UFC titles in two weight classes when he squares off with the surging Holloway, who has won 11 straight on his way to the top of the weight class.

RELATED: Holloway's streak to face greatest test in Edgar | Edgar's sights have never left the titleUFC 218 tickets go on sale Oct. 13 to public

Included in the 25-year-old Holloway's run of excellence are wins over Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson, but it was his third-round finish of Aldo in June that put him alone atop the 145-pound weight class.

Aiming to take "Blessed" out of that top spot is the 35-year-old Edgar, owner of the 155-pound crown from 2010-2012, and a featherweight standout since 2013 who has won seven of nine bouts in his new division, beating the likes of BJ Penn, Swanson, Stephens, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Yair Rodriguez.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

It was announced this week that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his first title defense in Detroit, Michigan at UFC 218 against respected legend Frankie Edgar in a five-round main event. Lisa Foiles has the details.
Oct 3, 2017
Win-streaking Tony Ferguson prepares for his long-awaited title shot in the main event of a massive Las Vegas fight card, but local lightweight Kevin Lee intends to derail “El Cucuy’s” plans in dramatic fashion.
Oct 1, 2017
Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson aims to break Anderson Silva’s title-defense record, but 24-year-old Ray Borg is focused on playing spoiler.
Oct 1, 2017
Heavyweight Derrick Lewis eschews training for saving lives when Hurricane Harvey hits during the buildup to his battle against a former champion; opponent Fabricio Werdum keeps his nose to the grindstone in Orange County.
Oct 1, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017