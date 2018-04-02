Watch: Holloway offered his UFC 223 services months ago

Featherweight king @BlessedMMA told the world he'd step up and take on Khabib Nurmagomedov back in January. We got a title fight at #UFC223 #KhabibHolloway pic.twitter.com/oBNYYv6Pn2— UFC News (@UFCNews) April 2, 2018
When the original UFC 223 headlining bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was first announced back in January, it was the fourth time the fight had been scheduled, having been previously scrapped three other times for a variety of reasons on both sides. As such, it was natural to ask if the UFC had a backup plan in mind were the fight to fall through again.
Reporter Chamatkar Sandhu asked that very question of Dana White during the press conference following the UFC 220 weigh-ins. While White pondered the question, Max Holloway, who was on the stage promoting his own (eventually scrapped) fight, offered up his services.
"You've got a 145 champ that would gladly take that spot" Holloway remarked, noting that he'd be happy to move up to lightweight for the chance to fight Nurmagomedov and perhaps hold two belts simultaneously. "If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. And the best is Blessed, baby."
