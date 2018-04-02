Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Watch: Holloway offered his UFC 223 services months ago

UFC Staff Report April 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
When the original UFC 223 headlining bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov was first announced back in January, it was the fourth time the fight had been scheduled, having been previously scrapped three other times for a variety of reasons on both sides. As such, it was natural to ask if the UFC had a backup plan in mind were the fight to fall through again.

Reporter Chamatkar Sandhu asked that very question of Dana White during the press conference following the UFC 220 weigh-ins. While White pondered the question, Max Holloway, who was on the stage promoting his own (eventually scrapped) fight, offered up his services.

"You've got a 145 champ that would gladly take that spot" Holloway remarked, noting that he'd be happy to move up to lightweight for the chance to fight Nurmagomedov and perhaps hold two belts simultaneously. "If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. And the best is Blessed, baby."

Watch the entire clip above.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 7
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Brooklyn, New York
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Apr 2, 2018
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the upcoming rematch at UFC 223 between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
UFC commentator Jimmy Smith previews the upcoming rematch at UFC 223 between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Apr 2, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles breaks down all the breaking developments involving Saturday's UFC 223 card. Order the big event now for any device by visiting UFC.tv
Host Lisa Foiles breaks down all the breaking developments involving Saturday's UFC 223 card. Order the big event now for any device by visiting UFC.tv
Apr 2, 2018
Former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets an immediate rematch against titleholder Rose Namajunas. Go inside their lives and gyms as they ready for UFC 223.
Former strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets an immediate rematch against titleholder Rose Namajunas. Go inside their lives and gyms as they ready for UFC 223.
Apr 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018