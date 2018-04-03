Holloway motivated by 'legacy' on UFC 223 Embedded

Max Holloway arrived in Brooklyn on the 2nd episode of #UFC223Embedded. He talks about why he took the fight vs. Khabib #UFC223 https://t.co/xxo2siZbsP pic.twitter.com/prYK9KJemA— UFC News (@UFCNews) April 3, 2018
Stepping into the Octagon against a fighting machine like Khabib Nurmagomedov on just six days notice without the benefit of a full fight camp might seem like the very defininition of insanity to some people, but not for Max Holloway.
As he revealed on the second episode of UFC 223 Embedded, the decision was a simple one.
"I want to fight guys people think I have no chance against," he explained. "The true number one pound-for-pound (fighter) is someone who is willing to fight anyone in any weight class. I have the opportunity to be the youngest double champ...who defended his belt. It's history. This is history."
Check out the full episode here.
