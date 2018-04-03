Home
Holloway motivated by 'legacy' on UFC 223 Embedded

UFC Staff Report April 03, 2018
Stepping into the Octagon against a fighting machine like Khabib Nurmagomedov on just six days notice without the benefit of a full fight camp might seem like the very defininition of insanity to some people, but not for Max Holloway.

As he revealed on the second episode of UFC 223 Embedded, the decision was a simple one.

"I want to fight guys people think I have no chance against," he explained. "The true number one pound-for-pound (fighter) is someone who is willing to fight anyone in any weight class. I have the opportunity to be the youngest double champ...who defended his belt. It's history. This is history."

Check out the full episode here.

Watch Past Fights

Hosts John Gooden and Jon Anik break down the pivotal strawweight rematch between champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC 223.
Apr 3, 2018
Starring Joanna, Khabib, Rose and more, UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.
Apr 3, 2018
Khabib Nurmagomedov & featherweight champ Max Holloway meet on the main stage at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, live on Pay-Per-View on April 7. In the co-main event, strawweights Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet in a rematch.
Apr 3, 2018
Joanna Jedrzejczyk pushes herself with the goal of reclaiming her belt, and Rose Namajunas readies for the rematch. Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in New York City. Fight week kicks off with a shocking announcement from UFC President Dana White.
Apr 2, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018