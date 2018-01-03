Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Holloway defends against Edgar in UFC 222 main event

By Thomas Gerbasi January 08, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
After a pair of finishes over Brazilian icon Jose Aldo that earned him recognition by several outlets as the 2017 Fighter of the Year, undisputed UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will risk his title against one of the sport's most respected veterans, Frankie Edgar, in the main event of UFC 222 on Mar. 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for UFC 222, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, go on sale on Jan. 19.

A former UFC lightweight champion, New Jersey's Edgar will attempt to become just the fourth fighter to win UFC titles in two weight classes when he squares off with the surging Holloway, who has won 12 straight on his way to the top of the weight class. Included in Holloway's run of excellence are wins over Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson, but the victories over Aldo put him alone atop the 145-pound weight class. Aiming to take "Blessed" out of that top spot is the 36-year-old Edgar, owner of the 155-pound crown from 2010-2012, and a featherweight standout since 2013 who has won seven of nine bouts in his new division, beating the likes of BJ Penn, Swanson, Stephens, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes and Yair Rodriguez.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 14
10PM/7PM
ETPT
St. Louis, Missouri
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Daniel Cormier previews the first UFC event of 2018 which is also the first UFC event in Saint Loius, Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi. Tune in to the special Sunday broadcast on FS1. Prelim action begins at 8pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET.
Daniel Cormier previews the first UFC event of 2018 which is also the first UFC event in Saint Loius, Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi. Tune in to the special Sunday broadcast on FS1. Prelim action begins at 8pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET.
Jan 8, 2018
This weekend offers a special Sunday night Fight Night as Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in the main event at Fight Night St. Louis live on FS1.
This weekend offers a special Sunday night Fight Night as Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in the main event at Fight Night St. Louis live on FS1.
Jan 8, 2018
Champion Stipe Miocic faces off against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 on Saturday, Jan. 20 live on Pay-Per-View. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.
Champion Stipe Miocic faces off against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 on Saturday, Jan. 20 live on Pay-Per-View. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.
Jan 8, 2018
Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 5, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018