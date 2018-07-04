High-energy open workouts add hype to UFC 226 & TUF Finale

There is no doubt about it. International Fight Week has taken over the city of Las Vegas. Today Hundreds of fans packed into the MGM Grand Resort and Casino to watch the stars of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale and UFC 226 at open workouts.
First onto the mats was UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. DC received a warm-welcome from the crowd and after his workout he addressed the crowd.
“I haven’t lost a wrestling match at heavyweight. I haven’t lost a fight at heavyweight. I haven’t lost a round at heavyweight. And Stipe Miocic is the guy that is supposed to do it?”
And much to the pleasure of the audience, he strutted off the stage declaring: “I’m your new champion, Daniel Cormier.”
Following DC’s mic drop, was Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya. Much to the delight of the crowd, he dazzled with spinning kicks and athleticism.
But no one quite wowed the open workout faithful like featherweight title challenger Brian ‘TCity’ Ortega. The undefeated fighter put on a high-flying show complete with jaw-dropping submissions and transitions. He also brought the heat during mittwork, drawing praise from the crowd.
Before Ortega left the stage he reminded everyone that he is true desire is to make the world a better place and if he becomes champion he will use his platform to continue that mission.
Next-up was Hawaiian Brad Tavares, who immediately felt the island love from the crowd. That momentum continued as featherweight king Max Holloway made his way to the mats. There were plenty of smiles from both Hawaiian fighters throughout the day due to contingent of what Tavares refers to as the ‘9th Island’.
The UFC saved the baddest for last, as heavyweight champion of the world Stipe Miocic capped off the open workout slate with powerful combinations that left the crowd cheering for more.
All of the fighters rewarded fight fans for their overwhelming support by sticking around to take photos and sign autographs.
International Fight Week continues tomorrow with the UFC 226 press conference and the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. On Friday the UFC is hosting free fan experience activities from 12-8 p.m. PST at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center, as well as the UFC 226 weigh-ins at T-Mobile arena.
For more information about International Fight Week click here.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCnews
First onto the mats was UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. DC received a warm-welcome from the crowd and after his workout he addressed the crowd.
“I haven’t lost a wrestling match at heavyweight. I haven’t lost a fight at heavyweight. I haven’t lost a round at heavyweight. And Stipe Miocic is the guy that is supposed to do it?”
.@dc_mma's confidence is #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/lEW4quPPVb— Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) July 4, 2018
And much to the pleasure of the audience, he strutted off the stage declaring: “I’m your new champion, Daniel Cormier.”
Following DC’s mic drop, was Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya. Much to the delight of the crowd, he dazzled with spinning kicks and athleticism.
But no one quite wowed the open workout faithful like featherweight title challenger Brian ‘TCity’ Ortega. The undefeated fighter put on a high-flying show complete with jaw-dropping submissions and transitions. He also brought the heat during mittwork, drawing praise from the crowd.
Taking T-City to a WHOLE NEW level. @BrianTCity #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/CBeGqiCZhN— UFC (@ufc) July 4, 2018
Before Ortega left the stage he reminded everyone that he is true desire is to make the world a better place and if he becomes champion he will use his platform to continue that mission.
Next-up was Hawaiian Brad Tavares, who immediately felt the island love from the crowd. That momentum continued as featherweight king Max Holloway made his way to the mats. There were plenty of smiles from both Hawaiian fighters throughout the day due to contingent of what Tavares refers to as the ‘9th Island’.
The UFC saved the baddest for last, as heavyweight champion of the world Stipe Miocic capped off the open workout slate with powerful combinations that left the crowd cheering for more.
All business. @StipeMiocic looks to extend his historic streak Saturday on PPV. #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/DpInYLOHIO— UFC (@ufc) July 4, 2018
All of the fighters rewarded fight fans for their overwhelming support by sticking around to take photos and sign autographs.
International Fight Week continues tomorrow with the UFC 226 press conference and the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. On Friday the UFC is hosting free fan experience activities from 12-8 p.m. PST at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center, as well as the UFC 226 weigh-ins at T-Mobile arena.
For more information about International Fight Week click here.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCnews
Comments