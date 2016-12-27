Hendricks, Borg miss weight; fights still on for UFC 207

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks missed weight for his 170-pound bout against Neil Magny at UFC 207.
Hendricks weighed 173.5 pounds during Thursday’s official weigh-ins at the Conference Center inside the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, two and a half pounds over the one-pound allowance of 171 pounds.
The fight will still take place and Magny will receive 20 percent of Hendricks’ purse for the bout.
No. 13-ranked flyweight Ray Borg also missed weight, coming in at 129.5 pounds, three and a half pounds over the one-pound allowance. Borg will still face No. 12-ranked Louis Smolka but the Hawaiian will receive 30 percent of his purse.
Hendricks’ weight struggles continue after missing weight for the second consecutive fight. He came in at 171.25 against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 200 and didn’t attempt to make the full cut for a scheduled bout against Tyron Woodley at UFC 192 after suffering an intestinal blockage during fight week.
Smolka and Borg are two of the brightest prospects in the flyweight division. Both are coming off losses and looking to get back on track toward the Top 10 of their division.
Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC
