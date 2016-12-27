Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Hendricks, Borg miss weight; fights still on for UFC 207

By Matt Parrino December 29, 2016
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks missed weight for his 170-pound bout against Neil Magny at UFC 207.

Hendricks weighed 173.5 pounds during Thursday’s official weigh-ins at the Conference Center inside the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, two and a half pounds over the one-pound allowance of 171 pounds.

The fight will still take place and Magny will receive 20 percent of Hendricks’ purse for the bout.

No. 13-ranked flyweight Ray Borg also missed weight, coming in at 129.5 pounds, three and a half pounds over the one-pound allowance. Borg will still face No. 12-ranked Louis Smolka but the Hawaiian will receive 30 percent of his purse.

Hendricks’ weight struggles continue after missing weight for the second consecutive fight. He came in at 171.25 against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 200 and didn’t attempt to make the full cut for a scheduled bout against Tyron Woodley at UFC 192 after suffering an intestinal blockage during fight week.

Smolka and Borg are two of the brightest prospects in the flyweight division. Both are coming off losses and looking to get back on track toward the Top 10 of their division.

Matt Parrino is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MattParrinoUFC

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 15
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Phoenix, Arizona
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gives the belt to a close friend after his victory.
New UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gives the belt to a close friend after his victory.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Dominick Cruz backstage after his loss to Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title.
Watch Dominick Cruz backstage after his loss to Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
Dec 8, 2016