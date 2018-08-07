Hardy delivers quick KO & Dana gives out three more contracts

WELP. That was fast. @greghardyjr leaves no doubt in this one! pic.twitter.com/gfwcr7TCBN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 8, 2018

Hardy picked up his first professional victory by knocking out Lane in Week 1 and was looking to continue his winning ways and rapid transition from the gridiron to the Octagon by returning eight weeks later in search of his second career victory.Standing in his way was Gordon, a 30-year-old North Carolina native who picked up a pair of stoppage wins last year to push his record to 3-0 overall.Herb Dean with the final officiating assignment of the year.Hardy comes out swinging and Gordon is done. Non-stop diet of bombs from Hardy and Gordon ends up face down on the canvas in no time.Official Result: Greg Hardy def. Tebaris Gordon by KO (punches) at 0:17 of Round 1The penultimate bout on Tuesday’s season finale was a lightweight contest between a pair of promising upstarts, as unbeaten CFFC lightweight champ Joseph Lowry squared off against once-bested Ohio product Devonte Smith.Chris Tognoni in the cage with the lightweights.