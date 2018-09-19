Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Hardy, back in action Sept 29, promises 'even faster finish'

By Ant Evans September 19, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Undefeated heavyweight prospect Greg Hardy, the breakout star from the recently wrapped Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – returns to action Saturday, September 29. It will be the former NFL star’s third professional fight, and the third to be streamed exclusively live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The former NFL defensive end, 2-0 (2 KOs) will look to continue his march towards the UFC heavyweight division when he takes on Ray Jones, 1-1, at Xtreme Fight Night 352 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I’m excited to be back,” Hardy told UFC.com. “I’ve been patiently waiting to get back in the cage. I love this; if I could fight every month I’d be even happier.”

In his two stunning – and abrupt – DWTNCS showings at the Ultimate Fighter Gym, Las Vegas, this summer, all we really got to see of Hardy was that he could pick his punches well and - when they landed - the consequences were devastating.  In his June 12 pro-debut, Hardy wiped out the 4-0 (4 KOs) Austin Lane in 57 seconds. And Tebaris Gordon lasted only 17 seconds in Hardy’s second DWTNCS outing on August 7.

Hardy vs Lane


Hardy vs Gordon
 

UFC President Dana White awarded Hardy a UFC development contract, allowing the 6ft 4inch, 265lbs, 30-year-old time to develop his skills and get some fight-time before getting called up to the UFC roster.

Hardy insists he has been working diligently on his wrestling and groundgame with his trainers at American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida. However, he added that it may be a while until those developing skills are called upon as he storms his way through the minor leagues.

Hardy said: “I’m really enjoying the process of understanding the game. I’ve been cleaning some things up - so I can finish fights even faster. Tune in and watch me get my hand raised again.”

Saturday, September 29 will be a bonanza day of fights on UFC FIGHT PASS. GLORY Kickboxing SuperFight Series 59 literally kicks things off at 1pm ET in Amsterdam, before the action moves to Cardiff, Wales for Cage Warriors 97. Then FP will hit Burbank, California for a EBI 17, featuring the first-ever 16-man combat jui-jitsu tournament at 8pm ET. Hardy’s fight will be live after the conclusion of EBI 17.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Sep 18, 2018
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Sep 18, 2018
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 20, 2018
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018