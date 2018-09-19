Hardy, back in action Sept 29, promises 'even faster finish'

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Greg Hardy, the breakout star from the recently wrapped Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – returns to action Saturday, September 29. It will be the former NFL star’s third professional fight, and the third to be streamed exclusively live on UFC FIGHT PASS.



The former NFL defensive end, 2-0 (2 KOs) will look to continue his march towards the UFC heavyweight division when he takes on Ray Jones, 1-1, at Xtreme Fight Night 352 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



“I’m excited to be back,” Hardy told UFC.com. “I’ve been patiently waiting to get back in the cage. I love this; if I could fight every month I’d be even happier.”



In his two stunning – and abrupt – DWTNCS showings at the Ultimate Fighter Gym, Las Vegas, this summer, all we really got to see of Hardy was that he could pick his punches well and - when they landed - the consequences were devastating. In his June 12 pro-debut, Hardy wiped out the 4-0 (4 KOs) Austin Lane in 57 seconds. And Tebaris Gordon lasted only 17 seconds in Hardy’s second DWTNCS outing on August 7.



Hardy vs Lane





Hardy vs Gordon





UFC President Dana White awarded Hardy a UFC development contract, allowing the 6ft 4inch, 265lbs, 30-year-old time to develop his skills and get some fight-time before getting called up to the UFC roster.



Hardy insists he has been working diligently on his wrestling and groundgame with his trainers at American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida. However, he added that it may be a while until those developing skills are called upon as he storms his way through the minor leagues.



Hardy said: “I’m really enjoying the process of understanding the game. I’ve been cleaning some things up - so I can finish fights even faster. Tune in and watch me get my hand raised again.”



Saturday, September 29 will be a bonanza day of fights on UFC FIGHT PASS. GLORY Kickboxing SuperFight Series 59 literally kicks things off at 1pm ET in Amsterdam, before the action moves to Cardiff, Wales for Cage Warriors 97. Then FP will hit Burbank, California for a EBI 17, featuring the first-ever 16-man combat jui-jitsu tournament at 8pm ET. Hardy’s fight will be live after the conclusion of EBI 17.