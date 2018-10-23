Haqparast’s obsession is taking him places

View this post on Instagram

Today one year ago I had my UFC debut. With 10 days notice against one of the most experienced fighters in the lightweight division Marcin Held. Prior to that I won 8 fights via KO / TKO in a row. But this day changed my life. I lost a controversial close decision where many people thought i deserved the win. Every day I remember this feeling. But I’m thankful for one of the „worst“ experience in my life because it woke up a fire and my obsession became unstoppable....