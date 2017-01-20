Home
Hamilton welcomes Fortuna to the Octagon on Feb. 4

By Thomas Gerbasi January 23, 2017
A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Marcel Fortuna came up just short of making it into the house on season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, but on Feb. 4, he will get his second shot at glory when he faces Anthony Hamilton in a heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night card in Houston.

In the main event at Toyota Center, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.

A pro since 2011, Fortuna has won eight of nine pro bouts, five by submission. Now one a five-fight winning streak, he will meet up with “Freight Train” Hamilton, who has scored three UFC wins, two of those over Ruan Potts and Damian Grabowski ending by knockout.

UFC stars discuss what makes Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone such an unforgettable fighter and personality. Cerrone fights Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
Jan 23, 2017
Preview the main event matchup between No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko and No. 2-ranked Julianna Pena ahead of Fight Night Denver, which airs this Saturday only on FOX.
Jan 23, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles reviews what free fights are currently available, featuring fighters that are set to step foot in the Octagon in the coming weeks.
Jan 23, 2017
No. 1-ranked women's bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
Jan 22, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016