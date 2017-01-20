Hamilton welcomes Fortuna to the Octagon on Feb. 4

A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Marcel Fortuna came up just short of making it into the house on season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, but on Feb. 4, he will get his second shot at glory when he faces Anthony Hamilton in a heavyweight bout on the UFC Fight Night card in Houston.
In the main event at Toyota Center, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.
A pro since 2011, Fortuna has won eight of nine pro bouts, five by submission. Now one a five-fight winning streak, he will meet up with “Freight Train” Hamilton, who has scored three UFC wins, two of those over Ruan Potts and Damian Grabowski ending by knockout.
In the main event at Toyota Center, it's the return of "The Korean Zombie," Chan Sung Jung, as he faces featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez in a five-round matchup. Tickets are on sale now.
A pro since 2011, Fortuna has won eight of nine pro bouts, five by submission. Now one a five-fight winning streak, he will meet up with “Freight Train” Hamilton, who has scored three UFC wins, two of those over Ruan Potts and Damian Grabowski ending by knockout.
Comments