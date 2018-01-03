Home
Hall-Belfort fight off

January 13, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Sunday's UFC Fight Night co-main event between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort has been called off after Hall was unable to make weight for the bout at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The card, which airs on FS1, will proceed with 11 bouts. Moving to the main card is the featherweight bout between Darren Elkins and Michael Johnson, while the bantamweight clash between Kyung Ho Kang and Guido Cannetti moves to the FS1 prelims.

Jessica Eye and Paige VanZant discuss their move to flyweight ahead of their debuts in the division at Fight Night Saint Louis: Stephens vs Choi. Watch the event live and free on FS1 this Sunday!
Jan 12, 2018
Kamarau Usman and Emil Meek are slated for a pivotal welterweight matchup on the main card of Fight Night St. Louis. Don't miss the action live on Sunday on FS1.
Jan 12, 2018
Watch the stars of Fight Night Saint Louis as they hold open workouts for the public ahead of Sunday night's free FS1 event. Includes Jeremy Stephens, Dooho Choi, Paige VanZant, Uriah Hall and more.
Jan 12, 2018
Francis Ngannou climbed up the UFC heavyweight ranks quickly capped of with the knockout of the year of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the last hurdle for Ngannou at UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20 live on PPV.
Jan 12, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018