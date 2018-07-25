Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Good vibes, high energy dominate Calgary open workouts

By Steve Latrell July 25, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)

<a href='../fighter/eddie-alvarez'>Eddie Alvarez</a> at Calgary open workouts on 7/25/18 (Photo by Steve Latrell/Zuffa LLC)Built in 1921, the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Calgary has earned its status as a landmark by providing the city with all manner of entertainment for nearly a century. It’s somehow fitting that it was built during the golden age of movie houses, as it helped escalate the drama that will ultimately unfold Saturday across town at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The site of Fight Night Calgary’s open workouts, the line into the venue snaked down snaked down 8th Avenue and ultimately filled the floor of the theatre to get a glimpse of their favorite UFC stars.

<a href='../fighter/Dustin-Poirier'>Dustin Poirier</a> meets with fans following his open workout for Fight Night Calgary on 7/25/18 (Photo by Steve Latrell/Zuffa LLC)“These are definitely fight fans,” confirmed headliner Dustin Poirier. “I’ve main evented three shows in a row, and this is the most active, loud crowd of the last three cities I’ve been in. It’s fun. These guys show up, they want to see a good fight, and I’m going to give it to them.”

The crowd was certainly one of the biggest stars of the afternoon, transferring their electric energy into boisterous cheers for each athlete that snowballed with each successive fighter.

Tecia Torres kicked off the festivities by sharing the stage with two of her beloved dogs that made the trip with her. “They just make me feel at ease. Feel at home,” she explained. “They’re our buddies.” Showing off her trademark cardio and looking particularly shredded, she kept the intensity high and the smiles bright. In one particularly lighthearted moment, she unexpectedly dropped sparring partner and fiancé Raquel Pennington from behind when she wasn’t looking.

Jeremy Stephens followed with a frenetic mitt-hitting session that was clearly energized by the enthusiasm in the room. Echoing Poirier’s sentiments, Stephens declared “Canadian fans are some of the best fans in the world. They love a good fist fight, whether it’s in hockey or in the street.”

If Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jose Aldo no longer hold championship belts, you would never guess as much by the reaction from the Calgary faithful. Respectively chanting “Jo-an-na!” and “Al-do!” throughout their workouts, the crowd offered a tangible reminder of the importance and legitimacy of the two athletes. 

The high energy and positive vibes reached its apex with the show’s closer, Eddie Alvarez. Showing off a full arsenal of fight moves and near-acrobatics, The Underground King was loving the room. Like his peers before him, he praised his host city, calling it beautiful and pointing out that winning a few bucks at a Calgary casino earlier in the day only increased his admiration.

All the participants made their way through the audience after their workouts, patiently signing autographs, posing for selfies and gifting a few lucky fans with some free tickets. The sea of high fives and smiles was a perfect microcosm of the friendliness that Canada prides itself on.

Pointing to a crowd in front of the stage, Jedrzejczyk exclaimed “Calgary is a beautiful city. But you guys rock!” 

Steve Latrell is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @TheUFSteve

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, July 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Calgary, Alberta
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
We talk to Tecia Torres as she concludes an intensive camp in preparation for her showdown with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Fight Night Calgary Saturday July 28 on FOX.
We talk to Tecia Torres as she concludes an intensive camp in preparation for her showdown with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Fight Night Calgary Saturday July 28 on FOX.
Jul 25, 2018
A pair of rematches headline UFC 227 in Los Angeles on August 4 as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw faces off against Cody Garbrandt, and Demetrious Johnson looks for his record 12th title defense when he squares off again with Henry Cejudo.
A pair of rematches headline UFC 227 in Los Angeles on August 4 as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw faces off against Cody Garbrandt, and Demetrious Johnson looks for his record 12th title defense when he squares off again with Henry Cejudo.
Jul 25, 2018
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 6 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 6 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 24, 2018
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have unfinished business after their first fight ended in a no contest. Don't miss their rematch at Fight Night Calgary live on FOX Saturday.
Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier have unfinished business after their first fight ended in a no contest. Don't miss their rematch at Fight Night Calgary live on FOX Saturday.
Jul 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018