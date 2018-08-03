Garbrandt thinks about belt daily, says Dillashaw stole everything from him

Still dealing with back issues heading into the bout, “No Love” nearly pulled off the win when he hurt Dillashaw late in the opening round, a reminder of past training sessions the two had.“I think that made me overconfident going into the fight,” said Garbrandt. “I always got the better of TJ, and I knew it was sparring, but when you beat somebody constantly there’s that ‘He can’t beat me’ kind of thing.”But less than three minutes into round two, Garbrandt was dealing with the defeat and the prospect of life as an ex-champion. And while he’s dealt with that reality, he hasn’t accepted it.“Losing the title, I’ve gained so much from that,” he said. “From my losses throughout my life, I’ve always gained more.”That’s a good thing. But his only thought now is winning. Not just for him, but for the little boy at home who calls him Dad.“I learned a lot from that (first) fight, and it’s gonna mean everything to be able to bring this title back to my boy,” Garbrandt said.