Garbrandt predicts 1st round KO & DJ calls for 20 straight wins on Embedded

Just days away from the big stage, Episode 4 of Embedded provided some interesting interactions and bold predictions.

At the host hotel, co-main event opponents Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo cross paths and the feeling is more awkward than bitter. “I know it’s weird but we’ll see each other Saturday,” Cejudo says before whispering to the camera that DJ is a “frien-emy”.

Cejudo then meets up with fellow title challenger, Cody Garbrandt, during a photo-op.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Henry. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and I grew up wrestling.,” Garbrandt says.

To wrap up the episode all four headlining fighters make appearances during open workouts in front of the Los Angeles fans. During the interview portion of the show, “Mighty Mouse” suggests he’s interested in going for 20 consecutive wins and later Garbrandt declares he will finish TJ Dillashaw in Round 1.