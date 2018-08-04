Home
Garbrandt predicts 1st round KO & DJ calls for 20 straight wins on Embedded

UFC Staff Report August 04, 2018
Just days away from the big stage, Episode 4 of Embedded provided some interesting interactions and bold predictions.

At the host hotel, co-main event opponents Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo cross paths and the feeling is more awkward than bitter. “I know it’s weird but we’ll see each other Saturday,” Cejudo says before whispering to the camera that DJ is a “frien-emy”.

Cejudo then meets up with fellow title challenger, Cody Garbrandt, during a photo-op.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Henry. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and I grew up wrestling.,” Garbrandt says.

To wrap up the episode all four headlining fighters make appearances during open workouts in front of the Los Angeles fans. During the interview portion of the show, “Mighty Mouse” suggests he’s interested in going for 20 consecutive wins and later Garbrandt declares he will finish TJ Dillashaw in Round 1.

Watch the UFC 227 post-fight press conference live following the event.
Aug 4, 2018
Watch a recap of the UFC 227 weigh-ins live from Los Angeles.
Aug 3, 2018
UFC photographer Jeff Bottari captures all the action from the UFC 227 weigh-ins, live from The Orpheum theatre in Los Angeles. Order the Pay-Per-View for any device at: www.ufc.com/ppv
Aug 3, 2018
Take a look at the UFC 25th Anniversary Fall Press Conference Highlights captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Aug 3, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018