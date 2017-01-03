Home
Garbrandt and Dillashaw to coach The Ultimate Fighter

UFC Staff Report January 15, 2017
New season debuts Wednesday, April 19 on FS1
Las Vegas – The landmark 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter&reg; will feature two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world as coaches with newly minted bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt coaching opposite former teammate and arch nemesis TJ Dillashaw, the former titleholder and current No. 2-ranked contender seeking a return to the top.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw will lead a cast of welterweights who all have redemption on their mind. Every member of the cast, including one athlete on the current UFC® roster and previous Ultimate Fighter winners, have competed on a previous season of the show, which remains the highest rated and most watched original program on FS1, and look to prove they belong in the upper echelon of one of UFC’s most stacked divisions. The Ultimate Fighter®: Redemption will premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

With a perfect 11-0 record, Garbrandt (11-0, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) is proof that the future is now for the next wave of UFC superstars. The Team Alpha Male product defeated arguably the most dominant champion in Zuffa history, Dominick Cruz, at UFC 207 last month in dominating fashion. At just 25 years old, “No Love” is quickly becoming a fan favorite and has already made each of his fights a must-see event. With nine wins by knockout, seven in the first round, Garbrandt has the one-punch knockout power that has made him one of the most feared athletes in mixed martial arts.

A member of season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter®, Dillashaw (15-3, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) is no stranger to the power and platform the competition provides; he’s one of six athletes who have competed on the show and gone on to become a UFC champion (Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Michael Bisping, Matt Serra, Carla Esparza). Additionally, the former champ has an axe to grind with both Garbrandt and his training camp. His split from powerhouse Team Alpha Male has been widely publicized, creating one of the most intense rivalries in MMA. When he meets Garbrandt in the Octagon® after the season concludes, Dillashaw will also be looking for redemption as he attempts to regain the world title he feels is rightfully his.

History will be made on Feb. 11, as Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie will fight for the first UFC women's featherweight belt.
Jan 15, 2017
Valentina Shevchenko kicked off her UFC career with a victory over Sarah Kaufman in December of 2015. Don't miss Shevchenko take on Julianna Pena in the main event of Fight Night Denver.
Jan 15, 2017
UFC Fight Night weigh-in at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 14, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jan 14, 2017
Watch the final staredown between BJ Penn and Yair Rodriguez at Saturday's weigh-ins from Phoenix. Don't miss all the action live and free on FS1 on a special Sunday night for Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn.
Jan 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016