Garbrandt: Ohio born, Alpha Male made

Cody Garbrandt is a proud Ohio born fighter. Garbrandt will fight for UFC gold and look to bring the bantamweight belt home when he takes on Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.
Dec 22, 2016
Season 3 of the UFC FIGHT PASS original show, Where Are They Now?, is now available. Join FIGHT PASS to start watching the new season now!
Dec 22, 2016
UFC commentator Jon Anik previews UFC 207 with matchmaker Sean Shelby. They discuss the main event between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey, the co-main of Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt and more.
Dec 21, 2016
UFC 206 turned into an instant classic featuring two Knockout and a Fight of the Year candidates. Fans get the chance to relive the action from Toronto when a special two-hour version of UFC 206 is re-aired on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 pm/8 p.m. ETPT on FOX.
Dec 22, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns to the Octagon to take on champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.
