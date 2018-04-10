Home
Gaethje wants to earn title shot, not 'stumble upon it'

April 10, 2018
Ahead of his homecoming headliner against Dustin Poirier, Arizona native Justin Gaethje took your questions on a session of Facebook Live.

Asked if he wanted to be a main event replacement on last week's UFC 223 fight card when it was clear Max Holloway wouldn't be fighting, Gaethje admitted "I fight for belts, that was something I wanted."

Still, he was quick to add that it wouldn't have been an ideal situation. "Fix one problem, you create two more," he explained, "I want to earn my shot. I don't want to stumble upon it."

The lively session also covered the topics of negative MMA fans, Conor McGregor, new champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and of course Eddie Alvarez. Check out the entire clip above.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 kicks off on April 18 featuring heavyweight and light heavyweight champions Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier as coaches. 16 undefeated fighters enter the season looking to keep their "0" in tact and earn a UFC contract.
Apr 10, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through the wild night in Brooklyn known as UFC 223: Khabib vs Iaquinta. Order the full replay now at www.ufc.tv
Apr 9, 2018
Host Lisa Foiles recaps how new lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov honored his father's inspiration on the road to capturing the belt.
Apr 9, 2018
Revisit the event known as UFC 223 through images captured by UFC staff photographers Jeff Bottari and Brandon Magnus. Compiled by Steve Latrell, UFC.com.
Apr 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018