Gaethje wants to earn title shot, not 'stumble upon it'

Ahead of his homecoming headliner against Dustin Poirier, Arizona native Justin Gaethje took your questions on a session of Facebook Live.
Asked if he wanted to be a main event replacement on last week's UFC 223 fight card when it was clear Max Holloway wouldn't be fighting, Gaethje admitted "I fight for belts, that was something I wanted."
Still, he was quick to add that it wouldn't have been an ideal situation. "Fix one problem, you create two more," he explained, "I want to earn my shot. I don't want to stumble upon it."
The lively session also covered the topics of negative MMA fans, Conor McGregor, new champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and of course Eddie Alvarez. Check out the entire clip above.
