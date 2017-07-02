Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Gaethje on Fight of the Year: You'll see this again

July 07, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
 
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, July 8
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training while Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna & dance party. Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym. Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via "bullets and puddles."
Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training while Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna & dance party. Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym. Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via "bullets and puddles."
Jul 7, 2017
Justin Gaethje talks backstage after his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson in Round 2 of an epic fight.
Justin Gaethje talks backstage after his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson in Round 2 of an epic fight.
Jul 7, 2017
Watch Justin Gaethje in the Octagon after defeating Michael Johnson in his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale.
Watch Justin Gaethje in the Octagon after defeating Michael Johnson in his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter Finale.
Jul 7, 2017
Jesse Taylor talks backstage after winning The Ultimate Fighter Redemption season. Taylor submitted Dhiego Lima early in the second round.
Jesse Taylor talks backstage after winning The Ultimate Fighter Redemption season. Taylor submitted Dhiego Lima early in the second round.
Jul 7, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017