Gaethje, Iaquinta headline in Nebraska in August

By Thomas Gerbasi June 13, 2018
The toughest division in the UFC will be in the spotlight once more on August 25 when lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Al Iaquinta square off in the five-round main event of the UFC's first visit to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs on FS1 live from Pinnacle Bank Arena, go on sale on June 29.

Given the history of both Gaethje and Iaquinta, fight fans will be in for a slugfest, as Arizona's Gaethje, fresh from three Fight of the Night battles to begin his UFC career, throws hands with New York's Iaquinta, a no nonsense warrior who is 5-1 in his last six bouts and is coming off five rounds with 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Four more bouts were also made official Wednesday.
In the middleweight division, former TUF winner Andrew Sanchez faces Brazil's Antonio Braga Neto, and rising star Eryk Anders returns to take on Tim Williams.

Bantamweight standouts Rani Yahya and Luke Sanders will collide in an intriguing stylistic matchup, and in more lightweight action, Drew Dober battles Jon Tuck.

Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
Jun 13, 2018
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Jun 12, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Chicago event known as UFC 225. Miss UFC 225? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Jun 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018