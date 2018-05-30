Gadelha, Benavidez and Ige training at the UFC Performance Institute

PHOTOS: Ranked 3 weight straw Claudia Gadelha, number 1 flyweight Joseph Benavides and from Tuesday's Night Contender Series Dan Ige train at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for their fights at UFC 225.
May 29, 2018
Daniel Cormier and Jimmy Smith preview the hotly anticipated main event between bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes going down this Friday at Fight Night Utica, airing live and free on FS1.
May 30, 2018
Watch the highlights from today's UFC 225 Media Day.
May 29, 2018
Octagon legend Michael Bisping announced his retirement from MMA on Monday's episode of his podcast 'Believe You Me'. Host Lisa Foiles breaks it all down.
May 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
