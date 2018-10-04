From injury to Anthony Pettis, Ferguson plans to continue beating the odds

“It was a freak accident that happened, I was so close to fight time, I was really in fight shape and I didn’t want to miss out on any opportunities,” he said. “There was fuel for the fire that I really needed to get my s**t together in my life. Even outside the Octagon I’ve grown so much as a man and as a family man, first and foremost. I stayed faith-driven and I really turned everything around. I haven’t had a drink since February because I like the way my body feels, and I took away a lot of bad habits and replaced them with good ones.”And in record time, Ferguson was back and ready to resume his quest for glory at 155 pounds. It was a remarkable feat, one he documented with clips from his rehab and current camp, some of which made his fans cringe as he took unorthodox training methods to a new level. None of this fazed the 34-year-old.“I realized my value,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t have people to reassure you about what you’re going after and what you’re doing, and I’ve had nothing but positive support from my family and my doctors and my team that gave me the reassurance that everything I was doing was right. I started having more fun with it and I think people are now starting to realize it. I haven’t changed; I’ve been consistent for this whole entire time.”He also makes a it a point to say, “This is entertainment,” when it comes to his posts on social media.“You want ‘El Cucuy’ to be a nice guy?” he laughs.