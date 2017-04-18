From 'Nightmare' to 'Lionheart', Sanchez is a new fighter at 35

In order to take the next step forward in his journey, Sanchez has to first get through Iaquinta, who returns to the Octagon for the first time in two years this weekend.Before his sabbatical, the Serra-Longo Fight Team member was on a roll, climbing the lightweight rankings with four straight victories, making good on the potential he showed while progressing to the finals on Season 15 of The Ultimate Fighter.“Right now, at this point in my career being 35 years old, I’m strategically taking the right matches that are going to be the correct steps for advancement; that’s what it’s all about,” Sanchez said of this co-main event bout. “Team Al Iaquinta liked the fight and I liked the fight; it made sense on both teams.“They watch my fights and see the holes in my game and think that I’m a good matchup for him and I look at him and see a fighter who is unfocused and has been out of the sport doing real estate for two years while I’ve been grinding, getting better in all aspects of martial arts. I said, ‘You know what, this is a good fight, so let’s do this.’“I wanted to do it in New York,” he added. “But they set it up for Nashville and now we’re ready to go. Everything is full force and we’re going to fight.”And while his catalogue of past performances offers a pretty good idea of what to expect from Sanchez on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena, the man who has been the heart and soul of the UFC for the last dozen years promises a little something extra as well.“You’re gonna be shocked on April 22 because this is just the start,” he said. “This is the debut of The ‘Lionheart.’ I’m coming stronger than I’ve ever been in my life and I’m gonna shock the world and it’s gonna be the start of something great.”