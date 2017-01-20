Home
Friday Fight Update

By Thomas Gerbasi January 20, 2017
Changes were announced to a trio of upcoming UFC cards on Friday, with two newcomers making their first trip to the Octagon while a South African favorite makes his return to fight in Brazil.

On next Saturday’s card in Denver, Wales’ John Phillips has been forced to withdraw from his first UFC bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, opening the door for Colorado’s Jeremy “Grizzly” Kimball to make his debut against the veteran Brazilian bomber.

The return of light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux hit a snag when Jan Blachowicz suffered an injury that prompted his removal from the UFC Fight Night card in Houston on Feb. 4. But highly-touted Volkan Oezdemir stepped up to the plate immediately, and when he faces OSP, he will become the first Switzerland native to compete in the UFC.

Finally, the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on Mar. 11 got a change to the card in the middleweight division, as South Africa’s Garreth McLellan replaces Alex Nicholson against unbeaten prospect Paulo Henrique Costa.

Hear from the superstars preparing to do battle at UFC 209 in Las Vegas. Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson all spoke at Media Day Thursday. Tickets are now on sale.
Jan 20, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews the main event of Fight Night Denver, featuring Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.
Jan 20, 2017
Watch Julianna Pena defeat Jessica Rakoczy to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 18. Pena takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 20, 2017
Watch Jorge Masvidal submit Michael Chiesa during their bout from July, 2013. Masvidal takes on Donald Cerrone at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 20, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016