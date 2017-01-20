Friday Fight Update

Changes were announced to a trio of upcoming UFC cards on Friday, with two newcomers making their first trip to the Octagon while a South African favorite makes his return to fight in Brazil.
On next Saturday’s card in Denver, Wales’ John Phillips has been forced to withdraw from his first UFC bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, opening the door for Colorado’s Jeremy “Grizzly” Kimball to make his debut against the veteran Brazilian bomber.
The return of light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux hit a snag when Jan Blachowicz suffered an injury that prompted his removal from the UFC Fight Night card in Houston on Feb. 4. But highly-touted Volkan Oezdemir stepped up to the plate immediately, and when he faces OSP, he will become the first Switzerland native to compete in the UFC.
Finally, the UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on Mar. 11 got a change to the card in the middleweight division, as South Africa’s Garreth McLellan replaces Alex Nicholson against unbeaten prospect Paulo Henrique Costa.
