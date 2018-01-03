Francis Ngannou talks about journey leading up to UFC 220

Francis Ngannou sat down with MMAjunkie’s John Morgan for an in-depth interview covering his quick ascension in the heavyweight ranks, his title shot against reigning champion Stipe Miocic, leaving his homeland to pursue his dreams, his favorite flavors of sports drinks, and much more.
Ngannou will attempt to take the heavyweight strap from Miocic Saturday January 20 in the main event of UFC 220, which also features the light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
