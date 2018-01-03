Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Francis Ngannou talks about journey leading up to UFC 220

By John Morgan, MMAjunkie January 09, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
Francis Ngannou sat down with MMAjunkie’s John Morgan for an in-depth interview covering his quick ascension in the heavyweight ranks, his title shot against reigning champion Stipe Miocic, leaving his homeland to pursue his dreams, his favorite flavors of sports drinks, and much more.

Ngannou will attempt to take the heavyweight strap from Miocic Saturday January 20 in the main event of UFC 220, which also features the light heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.

A few tickets remain for the event, and you can find them by clicking here.

Order the event on Pay-Per-View here.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, January 14
10PM/7PM
ETPT
St. Louis, Missouri
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Daniel Cormier previews the first UFC event of 2018 which is also the first UFC event in Saint Loius, Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi. Tune in to the special Sunday broadcast on FS1. Prelim action begins at 8pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET.
Daniel Cormier previews the first UFC event of 2018 which is also the first UFC event in Saint Loius, Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi. Tune in to the special Sunday broadcast on FS1. Prelim action begins at 8pm PT, with the main card kicking off at 10pm ET.
Jan 8, 2018
This weekend offers a special Sunday night Fight Night as Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in the main event at Fight Night St. Louis live on FS1.
This weekend offers a special Sunday night Fight Night as Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi meet in the main event at Fight Night St. Louis live on FS1.
Jan 8, 2018
Champion Stipe Miocic faces off against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 on Saturday, Jan. 20 live on Pay-Per-View. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.
Champion Stipe Miocic faces off against top contender Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 220 on Saturday, Jan. 20 live on Pay-Per-View. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to defend his belt against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event.
Jan 8, 2018
Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Watch the UFC 220 extended preview, featuring the UFC 220 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Plus, a preview of the co-main event between Daniel Cormier and Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 5, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018