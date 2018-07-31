Four more contracts handed out on Week 7 of DWTNCS

Seasoned competitors from standout teams squared off in the second bout of the night as Team Alpha Male product Maurice Mitchell locked up with Roufusport representative Jordan Griffin in an intriguing featherweight showdown.Jason Herzog chaperoned the fighters in this one.Griffin out southpaw, Mitchell orthodox as we open. A flurry to start from Griffin, countered by a body kick from Mitchell that connected. A left hand from Griffin knocked Mitchell’s mouthpiece flying, but he ate the shot, responding with a pair of kicks, one inside low and the other high. A right hook from Griffin scores as Mitchell looked to close the distance. A straight right from Mitchell backs up Griffin and he scores with an elbow as he breaks off the cage.Griffin dives in for a takedown and Mitchell snatches up a D’Arce choke, but the Roufusport product climbs the fence with his feet to walk his way out. A right hand and another kick to the body connect for Mitchell, who seems to be getting Griffin’s timing, but as he circled out into space, a left hand clipped him and sent him to the canvas. Griffin chased in and clamped on a deep rear-naked choke, forcing Mitchell to tap right away.Official Result: Jordan Griffin def. Maurice Mitchell by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 1