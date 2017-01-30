Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fortaleza card continues to pack a punch

By Thomas Gerbasi February 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Fight fans in Fortaleza, Brazil will certainly circle Mar. 11 on their calendars, as the card for the UFC Fight Night event at Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza continues to fill up with intriguing matchups.

In the lightweight division, the Motown Phenom returns, as he puts his three-fight winning streak on the line against veteran Francisco Trinaldo, whose current run of excellence has seen him win seven in a row.

Also at 155 pounds, veteran Joshua Burkman travels to Brazil to face local standout Michel Prazeres.

The welterweight division will be well represented this March as well, with Tim Means squaring off with fellow contender Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, and veteran Sergio Moraes defending Brazilian turf against the United States' Max Griffin.

Top ten flyweights will also meet in the Octagon when No. 4-ranked Jussier Formiga battles No. 9-ranked Ray Borg.

And in a featherweight collision, the always exciting Godofredo Pepey takes on Kyle Bochniak.

In the main event, which airs live on FS1, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout. Tickets are on sale now.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Feb 2, 2017
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 2, 2017
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
Feb 3, 2017
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016