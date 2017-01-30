Fortaleza card continues to pack a punch

Fight fans in Fortaleza, Brazil will certainly circle Mar. 11 on their calendars, as the card for the UFC Fight Night event at Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza continues to fill up with intriguing matchups.
In the lightweight division, the Motown Phenom returns, as he puts his three-fight winning streak on the line against veteran Francisco Trinaldo, whose current run of excellence has seen him win seven in a row.
Also at 155 pounds, veteran Joshua Burkman travels to Brazil to face local standout Michel Prazeres.
The welterweight division will be well represented this March as well, with Tim Means squaring off with fellow contender Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, and veteran Sergio Moraes defending Brazilian turf against the United States' Max Griffin.
Top ten flyweights will also meet in the Octagon when No. 4-ranked Jussier Formiga battles No. 9-ranked Ray Borg.
And in a featherweight collision, the always exciting Godofredo Pepey takes on Kyle Bochniak.
In the main event, which airs live on FS1, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout. Tickets are on sale now.
