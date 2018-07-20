Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Forrest Griffin breaks down Shogun vs Smith

By Steve Latrell & Gavin Porter July 20, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Griffin vs Rua, UFC 76, Sep 21, 2007Former light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin stood across the Octagon from Mauricio Rua on two occasions starting back in 2007. With firsthand experience of what Shogun brings to the table, who better to ask about how he sees the main event of Fight Night Hamburg going down?

"Let's find out where Anthony Smith really falls in this division. He's got great striking. Shogun? Obviously great striking...he wants to punch, kick, knee. Anthony Smith will be more than game to do those things."

Watch the entire clip below, and be sure to tune in for the exclusive Fight Pass Prelims beginning at 10:30am ET before the action switches over to FS1 in this special Sunday presentation.
 
 
MORE HAMBURG: 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, July 22
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Hamburg, Germany
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Light heavyweight legend Shogun Rua breaks down his upcoming main event matchup with Anthony Smith Sunday morning on FS1.
Light heavyweight legend Shogun Rua breaks down his upcoming main event matchup with Anthony Smith Sunday morning on FS1.
Jul 20, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Hamburg media day faceoffs, featuring main event stars Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith.
Watch the Fight Night Hamburg media day faceoffs, featuring main event stars Shogun Rua and Anthony Smith.
Jul 20, 2018
Nick Newell and Alex Munoz fight with a contract on the line in the featured bout of next Tuesday's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Nick Newell and Alex Munoz fight with a contract on the line in the featured bout of next Tuesday's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 19, 2018
Anthony Smith will fight in the main event of Fight Night Hamburg on Sunday vs UFC legend Shogun Rua.
Anthony Smith will fight in the main event of Fight Night Hamburg on Sunday vs UFC legend Shogun Rua.
Jul 18, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018