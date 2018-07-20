Forrest Griffin breaks down Shogun vs Smith

Former light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin stood across the Octagon from Mauricio Rua on two occasions starting back in 2007. With firsthand experience of what Shogun brings to the table, who better to ask about how he sees the main event of Fight Night Hamburg going down?"Let's find out where Anthony Smith really falls in this division. He's got great striking. Shogun? Obviously great striking...he wants to punch, kick, knee. Anthony Smith will be more than game to do those things."Watch the entire clip below, and be sure to tune in for the exclusive Fight Pass Prelims beginning at 10:30am ET before the action switches over to FS1 in this special Sunday presentation.