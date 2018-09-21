Forrest Griffin Breaks Down Sao Paulo Main Event

Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders square off in the main event in Fight Night Sao Paulo, and both fighters believe the bout will end in a knockout.
Sep 21, 2018
Opponents Thiago Santos of Brazil and Eryk Anders of the United States face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. The two will square off Saturday in the Sao Paulo main event on FS1.
Sep 21, 2018
Watch as Conor McGregor earned his first UFC belt when he defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189 for the interim featherweight championship. McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 21, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Sao Paulo official weigh-in on Friday, Sept. 21 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 21, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments