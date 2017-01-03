Home
January 07, 2017
Former lightweight champ Dos Anjos announces move to 170
By MMAJunkie Staff

Rafael dos Anjos is headed to a new weight class.

The former UFC lightweight champion announced today he is moving up to welterweight, ending a nine-year run in the promotion at 155 pounds. The news was first reported by Brazilian MMA outlet Combate.

Dos Anjos (25-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC), 32, said ongoing struggles with weight motivated him to try his luck in the 170-pound division.

“I reached the top of (lightweight), (and) it’s been a hard journey make weight every time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now I want to fight at my best, I have new goals, (and) I’m moving to WW.”

Jan 7, 2017
Jan 6, 2017
Jan 5, 2017
