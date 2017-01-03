Forbes.com's 2016 UFC awards
By Matt Connolly, Forbes.com
2016 was a year for the UFC record books.
All of the year’s biggest stories outside of the Octagon have already been covered at length, including the unprecedented numbers put up by one Conor McGregor.
But when it comes to purely competitive achievements, McGregor does not stand alone. In fact, one could make the argument that several fighters had more impressive years inside the cage. Of course, as with all awards, there can only be one.
What follows are Forbes' 2016 UFC awards for best fighter, breakthrough fighter, fight, knockout, submission and fight card, complete with honorable mentions.
By Matt Connolly, Forbes.com
2016 was a year for the UFC record books.
All of the year’s biggest stories outside of the Octagon have already been covered at length, including the unprecedented numbers put up by one Conor McGregor.
But when it comes to purely competitive achievements, McGregor does not stand alone. In fact, one could make the argument that several fighters had more impressive years inside the cage. Of course, as with all awards, there can only be one.
What follows are Forbes' 2016 UFC awards for best fighter, breakthrough fighter, fight, knockout, submission and fight card, complete with honorable mentions.
Comments