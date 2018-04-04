For Namjunas, championship window is wide open

A post shared by Rose Namajunas (@rosenamajunas) on Mar 30, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT

“I don’t know what a while is,” she said. “I always take one fight at a time, so as far as a while is concerned, I have no idea. I’ve never defended a title before or been the champion before. Obviously, my mindset (before the first fight) was, ‘I’m the champion going into this,’ and I had to believe it. But I hadn’t really thought past that. Right now, my main concern is being champion for this year. That’s my own personal goal, and at the same time, I’m really looking forward to another fight. I don’t have experience in defending my title, but I do have a helluva lot of experience in fighting, so I’m just excited for it.”If you weren’t a Namajunas fan before her magic moment in New York City, her post-fight interview likely did the trick, making it one of those rare occasions where, at least for one night, everyone was on the “Thug Rose” bandwagon. She appreciates such support, but it’s the support from her inner circle that really matters, and as long as she has that, she’s just fine.“I’m always used to people thinking that I’m kind of weird,” she laughs. “I’m used to being kind of a weirdo or nerd sometimes, but at the same time, I’ve always been everybody’s friend. So I’ve always been the life of the party, but I try not to get too wrapped up in concerning myself with other people’s feelings towards me, just because I think people confuse what they think they like. One minute you’re adored and the next you’re not, but really, the people that matter the most are the people that are closest to me that I see on a day to day basis and are the ones that get me into the Octagon and are behind me the whole way.”There will be more fans after Saturday, and in the fight after that and so on and so on. But eventually, it will be time to move on, which brings us back to farming.“That’s going to be my next step after fighting, venturing out into urban farming, trying to get the youth and city development areas involved in more gardening and knowledge about the earth and nature and things like that,” she said. “And I’m going to incorporate martial arts in that way as well. I think it will be a healthy balance of a post-fight career.”Don’t get scared, though. She’s not ready to grab her farming tools just yet.“There are other things to life and I think it’s very important for fighters to have other interests. It’s healthy. At the same time, this is the most awesome, incredible job ever and this is cool. It’s got its downsides, but you’ve got to enjoy the small window while it’s open.”That window is wide open right now, and she’s going to take advantage of it, with the next opportunity coming this Saturday in Brooklyn. It’s going to be another tough challenge as she gets ready for an opponent determined to get the belt back, but Namajunas isn’t concerned with anyone but the one in the mirror.“The only thing that I can control is me and my emotions,” she said. “And as long as I have them in control, I really can’t see anybody on the distant horizon that can mess with me at the moment. I know that every dog has its day and I’m not the perfect fighter and the perfect specimen, but man, I’m pretty f**king good and I’m good at this fighting s**t. I just have to be in control of myself.”