Font has his mind set on the Top 10

That ease in the spotlight isn’t a trait every fighter shares. Some freeze under the bright lights or prefer to stay locked in their room until it’s time to compete. Not the 30-year-old Font, who enjoys taking in the entire fight week experience.“I just try to have fun with it and I try not to make it bigger than it is,” he said. “I know I can’t fight forever, so there’s going to be a point where I wish I was still out there talking to the fans and hanging out with everybody that’s waiting around for autographs and pictures. And when you get out there, we train so hard for that moment that you’ve got to enjoy it and take it in. There’s no point in training 30-35 hours a week to finally get out there and not embrace the moment.”Currently ranked 15th at 135 pounds and with three wins in four UFC outings, Font has plenty of reason to enjoy his professional life at the moment. Though with the power he has in his fists, fighting him isn’t a holiday weekend for his opponents, and he knew early on that he had a little extra on the fastball than most of his peers.