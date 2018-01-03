Flyweight strikers VanZant, Clark meet in epic matchup Sunday

Two flyweight strikers are set to battle on Sunday night as Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark meet in a flyweight showdown at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
Jan 9, 2018
Vitor Belfort looks to make it two consecutive wins this Sunday when he takes on Uriah Hall in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 11, 2018
UFC will host a media conference call with the four athletes competing for a championship title on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
Jan 11, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
