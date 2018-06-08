Five vs five grappling promotion signs with FIGHT PASS

Quintet – the unique submission grappling promotion created and founded by UFC Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba – will stream exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
The announcement was made today, just in time for the five on five team grappling promotion’s second event, which takes place in Tokyo, Japan this weekend.
The brainchild of PRIDE FC® legend Sakuraba, QUINTET is a unique five-on-five, winner-stays-on team submission grappling event. The promotion is already attracting competitors including UFC champions, MMA veterans, Olympians, as well as the world’s elite grapplers.
Sakuraba said: “We are very happy to continue working with UFC FIGHT PASS to bring QUINTET to the fans around the world. The FIGHT PASS team were supportive of our vision from the very beginning. We have a huge 2018 mapped out, and we can’t wait to showcase QUINTET to grappling fans as well as MMA fans who may never have watched grappling before.”
QUINTET 1, the promotion’s inaugural show, live-streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS in April. If you missed it, you can see the entire first match between Sakuraba’s Dream Team and the Judo Dream Team for free right now: https://youtu.be/ahObfmEIoxA.
David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice-President of International and Content, said: “Submission-only grappling has proved extremely popular with our subscribers. After a successful first event together in April, we’re very excited for FIGHT PASS to become the international home of Quintet.”
The planned QUINTET’s 2018 schedule looks like this:
QUINTET Fight Night (Tokyo, Japan) TONIGHT, 11pm PT (2am ET)
QUINTET II (Tokyo, Japan) July 16
QUINTET III (Las Vegas, USA) October
QUINTET IV (London, England) December
Ant Evans, FIGHT PASS’s Senior Director of Editorial & Content Acquisition, said: “Sakuraba-san and his team have dreamed up a fantastically entertaining format. As the first event proved, QUINTET is a perfect mix of world-class grappling and Sakuraba’s own Puroresu inspired sense of fun.
“We feel FIGHT PASS has an unbeatable line-up of world class submission grappling, with the best tournament in the world: the Eddie Bravo Invitational, Polaris’s exciting super-fight events and now QUINTET’s team vs team survival shows.”
The teams for this weekend’s QUINTET Fight Night include a who’s who of Japanese MMA – including champions from several MMA promotions – along with international competitors in judo, freestyle wrestling and an entire quintet comprised of elite submission specialists.
The event takes place Saturday night, local time, in Japan which means it live-streams at 11pm PT/ 2am ET tonight. The replay will be available on a video-on-demand basis immediately thereafter.
