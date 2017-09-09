Home
Five bouts set for Fresno card

By Thomas Gerbasi September 28, 2017
The UFC's first card in Fresno is starting to take shape, with five bouts made official for the Dec. 9 event at Save Mart Center.

In a clash of perennial bantamweight contenders making the move to 125 pounds, Liz Carmouche faces Alexis Davis.

In a lightweight battle, Scott "Hot Sauce" Holtzman meets Darrell Horcher.

At 185 pounds, there will be a pair of intriguing showdowns as Eryk Anders takes on John Phillips and Antonio Braga Neto squares off with Trevin Giles.

And in the men's flyweight division, Alex Perez battles Carls John de Tomas.
 
Tickets for UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, go on sale on Oct. 20.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.

