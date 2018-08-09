Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Five added to UFC 229 card

By Thomas Gerbasi August 09, 2018
Article
Comments (
)


The highly-anticipated UFC 229 event on October 6 is starting to take shape, with five bouts announced Thursday for the card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is headlined by the UFC lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Tickets for UFC 229 go on sale on Friday, August 17.

In the flyweight division, two contenders will battle for position in the race to take on new champion Henry Cejudo, as No. 2-ranked Sergio Pettis faces No. 5-ranked Jussier Formiga.

There will be plenty on the line in the strawweight division as well on October 6, as No. 7-ranked Michelle Waterson squares off with No. 8-ranked Felice Herrig.

At 205 pounds, unbeaten Dominick Reyes will attempt to crash when the No. 12-ranked Californian takes on No. 7-ranked Ovince Saint Preux.

Plus, Ryan LaFlare meets Tony Martin in a clash of welterweight veterans, and Lina Lansberg battles Yana Kunitskaya in a women's bantamweight bout.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 8 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 8 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 7, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Aug 7, 2018
Preview a stacked lineup of fights on the horizon in the UFC including Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till at UFC 228, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 and many more!
Preview a stacked lineup of fights on the horizon in the UFC including Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till at UFC 228, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 and many more!
Aug 7, 2018
The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018