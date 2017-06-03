First look at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS

Starting on Tuesday, July 11 UFC FIGHT PASS will be streaming the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series featuring five live fights each episode. Every Tuesday you can tune in to UFC FIGHT PASS to check out up-and-coming talent as well as athletes striving to revive their professional mixed martial arts careers.
You can visit www.ufc.com/contenderseries to get more details on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, and make sure to start your 7-day trial on UFC FIGHT PASS today.
