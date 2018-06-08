Finish line closer to Evans than it's ever been



“Sometimes you just realize the juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” he said of fighting at 185 pounds. “Unfortunately for me, I felt like I could make the weight and have good muscle tone and everything like that, but the problem came when it came to carrying an energy level throughout an entire fight with guys that were naturally close to that weight and used to moving around at that weight. I felt like I was very lethargic in my fights and I couldn’t push the pace. I couldn’t do anything that I was effective at in the light heavyweight division.”



“Here’s one thing I had to accept and it was really hard for me to,” Evans explains. “I came into the UFC and I was undefeated and I went on a really long tear and I didn’t lose until I fought Machida. And that was after I became champion. Throughout the years after that, I had losses sprinkled in there but there was never really anything consistent. So when I started getting consistent losses, that was the first time that I’ve experienced losing to that magnitude.



More UFC 225:

So has that pendulum hit the low point, meaning an upswing is on the way at United Center in Chicago?

"I feel like I hit the bottom, but it remains to be seen," said Evans. "This could be a game of limbo, 'How low can you go?'"

We laugh, the 38-year-old retaining his sense of humor through these tough times. But at the same time, Evans has never been one to dodge the tough questions, so has he started looking at the finish line of a stellar career?

"I don't look at the finish line, but I do understand that it's a reality closer than it's ever been," he said. "But I'm okay with it. I think the biggest problem in life is when we're afraid to let go. We want to hold on and there's a tendency to cling, and then when you cling, there's a fear that comes along with it because you're afraid to embrace the unknown. For the longest time I operated in that space. I'd go out to fights and I'd be thinking what I shouldn't be thinking: 'I don't want to lose, I don't want to lose, I don't want to lose.' And I'm out there barely fighting and barely doing enough, and the fights that I lost at 185, the guys that put it on me, I just didn't do anything. And I didn't do anything because I was afraid to lose. And that caused me to lose."

Ain't that a bitch?

He laughs. "That's the paradox."

Add in a dose of real life, and it was the perfect storm for a long losing streak, and it didn't hit him until there were four straight Ls on his record.

"I wasn't analyzing how much my personal life was affecting my professional life," Evans said. "I was all over the place in my personal life and just really in a lost place. I got away from me because I nurtured only one side of me, which was the entertainment side. And you see human nature. It was hard for me to deal with human nature."

After the loss to Alvey last August, he pondered his future. Eventually, he called up his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, with a request.

"I don't know how long I'm gonna fight, but before I go, let me go back to my weight class and enjoy myself."

Now he's back against hungry up and comer Smith. He's a different style matchup than Kelly and Alvey, with the main difference being that he's going to be in Evans' face from start to finish. And "Suga" likes that.

"I need to have somebody that keeps me up at night and keeps me doing extra work and keeps me locked in and not getting complacent," he said. "With the other guys, nothing against them, I just felt I was a better fighter than them. And not that I don't think I'm a better fighter than Smith, I just think that he presents a lot more challenges and he's extremely tough. I like that feeling. This is what birthed me as a fighter. This is why everyone in the MMA world knows my name. It's because in these situations, I come to life."

That's the key. Rashad Evans is living again, and whatever happens on Saturday night, with his kids in attendance at United Center watching him compete live for the first time, he's going to fight his fight.

"I'm excited to go out there and compete," he said. "Who knows what may come, but I will say this – I'm gonna fight my freaking guts out. After this fight, you're not gonna say he didn't let his hands go. I'm gonna fight my guts out, and whatever it is, it is. I'm doing it because I love it and I'm gonna have fun with this one. And me having fun gave me this rebirth. It's why I started doing it."

So has that pendulum hit the low point, meaning an upswing is on the way at United Center in Chicago?



“I feel like I hit the bottom, but it remains to be seen,” said Evans. “This could be a game of limbo, ‘How low can you go?’”



We laugh, the 38-year-old retaining his sense of humor through these tough times. But at the same time, Evans has never been one to dodge the tough questions, so has he started looking at the finish line of a stellar career?



“I don’t look at the finish line, but I do understand that it’s a reality closer than it’s ever been,” he said. “But I’m okay with it. I think the biggest problem in life is when we’re afraid to let go. We want to hold on and there’s a tendency to cling, and then when you cling, there’s a fear that comes along with it because you’re afraid to embrace the unknown. For the longest time I operated in that space. I’d go out to fights and I’d be thinking what I shouldn’t be thinking: ‘I don’t want to lose, I don’t want to lose, I don’t want to lose.’ And I’m out there barely fighting and barely doing enough, and the fights that I lost at 185, the guys that put it on me, I just didn’t do anything. And I didn’t do anything because I was afraid to lose. And that caused me to lose.”



Ain’t that a bitch?



He laughs. “That’s the paradox.”



Add in a dose of real life, and it was the perfect storm for a long losing streak, and it didn’t hit him until there were four straight Ls on his record.



“I wasn’t analyzing how much my personal life was affecting my professional life,” Evans said. “I was all over the place in my personal life and just really in a lost place. I got away from me because I nurtured only one side of me, which was the entertainment side. And you see human nature. It was hard for me to deal with human nature.”



After the loss to Alvey last August, he pondered his future. Eventually, he called up his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, with a request.



“I don’t know how long I’m gonna fight, but before I go, let me go back to my weight class and enjoy myself.”



Now he’s back against hungry up and comer Smith. He’s a different style matchup than Kelly and Alvey, with the main difference being that he’s going to be in Evans’ face from start to finish. And “Suga” likes that.



“I need to have somebody that keeps me up at night and keeps me doing extra work and keeps me locked in and not getting complacent,” he said. “With the other guys, nothing against them, I just felt I was a better fighter than them. And not that I don’t think I’m a better fighter than Smith, I just think that he presents a lot more challenges and he’s extremely tough. I like that feeling. This is what birthed me as a fighter. This is why everyone in the MMA world knows my name. It’s because in these situations, I come to life.”



That’s the key. Rashad Evans is living again, and whatever happens on Saturday night, with his kids in attendance at United Center watching him compete live for the first time, he’s going to fight his fight.



“I’m excited to go out there and compete,” he said. “Who knows what may come, but I will say this – I’m gonna fight my freaking guts out. After this fight, you’re not gonna say he didn’t let his hands go. I’m gonna fight my guts out, and whatever it is, it is. I’m doing it because I love it and I’m gonna have fun with this one. And me having fun gave me this rebirth. It’s why I started doing it.”