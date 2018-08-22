Fili readying for a new chapter of his career

Wow, what happened to the fun Andre Fili?“He’s still there, he’s just a little more focused now,” laughed Fili, who does have a tattoo appointment with the renowned Nikko Hurtado on the Monday after his fight. He also has a full slate of activities planned with his girlfriend, friends, nephew and sister for late summer. But the way he sees it, nothing happens without a win in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday.“I’ve got all these things I want to do and all these people around me that I love that I want to spend time with,” he said. “But right now, it’s all about winning this fight. And all that stuff I want to do, that’s the reward for all the hard work.”Sounds like he’s figured out the whole 30 years old thing two years early. Or maybe not.“I’m sitting in my underwear at my kitchen table, eating some eggs right now, and if he (Johnson) walked in my front door, I’d fight him for 15 minutes in my living room. That’s how ready I am.”Yeah, the old Andre is still there.“The times they are a changin’,” he laughs. “But a tiger can’t change his stripes too much.”That’s good, because in a sport filled with interesting personalities, Fili is certainly in the top ten. That makes you realize that whatever he chose to do in life, odds are that he would be successful at it. But he chose fighting.Why?“I just love it,” Fili said. “I wish I could give you one solid answer, but I just love fighting and I’ve always loved it. I love that feeling of being in that chaos and coming through it with your hand raised. There’s that moment when you’ve knocked a dude out, both your hands come up and you’re screaming and the crowd’s screaming and your corner’s jumping up and all the lights are on you and all the eyes are on you and all the hard work’s paid off and you just get to be the man for 30 seconds. There isn’t another feeling like that.”