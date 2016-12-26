Fight of the Night candidates at UFC 207

UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews some of the top Fight of the Night candidates from UFC 207.
Dec 28, 2016
Dominick Cruz sits down with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi to discuss his upcoming title fight against Cody Garbrant, plus much more.
Dec 28, 2016
UFC 207 headliners Amanda Nunes & Ronda Rousey have no shortage of finishes. Checkout their Top 4 finishes from their UFC careers.
Dec 27, 2016
Dominick Cruz enjoys sushi feast before going shopping. Cody Garbrandt spends his holiday at a meal hosted by Urijah Faber. Amanda Nunes celebrates with laughter and laundry. Ronda Rousey arrives at hotel to begin her first fight week in over a year.
Dec 27, 2016
Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and former champ Ronda Rousey faced-off for the first time in Madison Square Garden after the UFC 205 weigh-in.
Nov 11, 2016
Ronda Rousey returns on Dec. 30. In this cinematic trailer, we see her blocking out the noise and embracing training for her return vs champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. The signature music track is "Vengeance On My Mind" by G-Eazy, featuring Dana White.
