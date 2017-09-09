Home
Fight Week with Gokhan Saki in Japan

UFC Staff Report September 21, 2017
The UFC debut of Dutch-Turkish kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki has garnered loads of attention this week ahead of Fight Night Japan Friday night on FXX.

Saki has been inactive the past few years since his kickboxing career came to a halt. He was looking for renewed motivation and he's found it in mixed martial arts.

Here's a quick tour through his first official UFC fight week, beginning with a warning for the light heavyweight division he gave to UFC Facebook earlier this week.



Want to see the power? Saki showed off some pad work on UFC Instagram this week

 

Good lord, @GokhanSaki Watch Saki make his Octagon debut FRIDAY at #UFCJapan!

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

Want to catch up on Saki's kickboxing fights? Check out this sick collection live now on UFC FIGHT PASS. Watch Saki vs. Tyrone Spong for free for a limited time.
Click for Saki collection on UFC FIGHT PASS
 
Saki released a hype video on his Instagram to help kick off fight week.


Oh, And UFC FIGHT PASS Instagram has one as well! 

Check out the staredown between Saki and da Silva at Weigh-ins.



Alistair Overeem gave his thoughts on Saki's debut.

Here are some photos from fight week.TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Gokhan Saki of the Netherlands steps on the scale during the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in at the Hilton Tokyo on September 21, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: (R-L) Opponents Henrique da Silva of Brazil and Gokhan Saki of Netherlands face off during the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in at the Hilton Tokyo on September 21, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: (L-R) Opponents Gokhan Saki of Netherlands and Henrique da Silva of Brazil face off during the UFC Fight Night Media Day. (Photo by John Barry/Zuffa LLC) TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gokhan Saki of Netherlands interacts with the media during the UFC Ultimate Media Day at the Park Hyatt on September 20, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Check out the weigh-ins and faceoffs from Fight Night Japan. You can check out the event Friday night on FXX, prelims start at 8pm ET, main card action kicks off at 10pm ET.
Sep 21, 2017
Check out the official weigh-ins from Fight Night Japan. You can check out the event Friday night on FXX, prelims start at 8pm ET, main card action kicks off at 10pm ET.
Sep 21, 2017
Claudia Gedelha and Jessica Andrade discuss their much-anticipated upcoming bout, the co-headlining match at UFC Fight Night: Japan, live on FXX this Friday.
Sep 20, 2017
With such a stacked roster of evenly-matched talents, it was only a matter of time before a low seed upset a high one, and that’s exactly what happened on the 4th installment of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion.
Sep 20, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017