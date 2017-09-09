Fight Week with Gokhan Saki in Japan

The UFC debut of Dutch-Turkish kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki has garnered loads of attention this week ahead of Fight Night Japan Friday night on FXX.



Saki has been inactive the past few years since his kickboxing career came to a halt. He was looking for renewed motivation and he's found it in mixed martial arts.



Here's a quick tour through his first official UFC fight week, beginning with a warning for the light heavyweight division he gave to UFC Facebook earlier this week.







Want to see the power? Saki showed off some pad work on UFC Instagram this week





Good lord, @GokhanSaki Watch Saki make his Octagon debut FRIDAY at #UFCJapan! A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Want to catch up on Saki's kickboxing fights? Check out this sick collection live now on UFC FIGHT PASS. Watch Saki vs. Tyrone Spong for free for a limited time.

Saki released a hype video on his Instagram to help kick off fight week.







Oh, And UFC FIGHT PASS Instagram has one as well!

One of the most devastating strikers on earth gets his @ufc shot this Friday! #UFCJapan Get ready with the Saki's Shot Collection on #UFCFIGHTPASS! A post shared by UFC Fight Pass (@ufcfightpass) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT



Check out the staredown between Saki and da Silva at Weigh-ins.









Alistair Overeem gave his thoughts on Saki's debut.



