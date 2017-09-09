Fight Week with Gokhan Saki in Japan

The UFC debut of Dutch-Turkish kickboxing icon Gokhan Saki has garnered loads of attention this week ahead of Fight Night Japan Friday night on FXX.
Saki has been inactive the past few years since his kickboxing career came to a halt. He was looking for renewed motivation and he's found it in mixed martial arts.
Here's a quick tour through his first official UFC fight week, beginning with a warning for the light heavyweight division he gave to UFC Facebook earlier this week.
Want to see the power? Saki showed off some pad work on UFC Instagram this week
Want to catch up on Saki's kickboxing fights? Check out this sick collection live now on UFC FIGHT PASS. Watch Saki vs. Tyrone Spong for free for a limited time.
Saki released a hype video on his Instagram to help kick off fight week.
Oh, And UFC FIGHT PASS Instagram has one as well!
Check out the staredown between Saki and da Silva at Weigh-ins.
They cheer for Blood, then they shall have it @ufc @ufceurope #ufcjapan #ufc #tokyo #japan #usa #unitedstates #staredown #america #kickboxing #boxing #mma #gokhansaki #press #interview #paparazzi #tur #tr #turkiye #türkiye #losangeles #knockouts #ko #rotterdam #schiedam #fitdutchies #dutch #beastmode #anger
Alistair Overeem gave his thoughts on Saki's debut.
What are the thoughts of @Alistairovereem on me and his prediction of the fight #ufcjapan #ufc #overeem @ufc @UFCEurope pic.twitter.com/OcAjvAIKYr— Gokhan Saki (@gokhantherebel) September 21, 2017
Here are some photos from fight week.
